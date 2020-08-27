Facebook is blocking searches for the name of Kenosha shooter Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge







After Rittenhouse was identified and charged on Wednesday, Facebook removed his profile and blocked users from creating new profiles under the name, out of concern that copycat profiles might be used to spread disinformation. But blocking searches for the name is a more drastic measure, particularly at a time when interest in the details... Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook is blocking searches for "Kyle Rittenhouse," the gunman allegedly responsible for the killing of two protestors in Kenosha Wisconsin Tuesday night. The behavior was first reported by Rolling Stone , but The Verge was able to confirm the block through direct testing. A search for the name returns no results, while a more general search returns a number of results with the shooter's name included.After Rittenhouse was identified and charged on Wednesday, Facebook removed his profile and blocked users from creating new profiles under the name, out of concern that copycat profiles might be used to spread disinformation. But blocking searches for the name is a more drastic measure, particularly at a time when interest in the details...


