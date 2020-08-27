Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook is blocking searches for the name of Kenosha shooter

The Verge Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Facebook is blocking searches for the name of Kenosha shooterIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is blocking searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse,” the gunman allegedly responsible for the killing of two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night. The behavior was first reported by Rolling Stone, but The Verge was able to confirm the block through direct testing. A search for the name returns no results, while a more general search returns a number of results with the shooter’s name included.

After Rittenhouse was identified and charged on Wednesday, Facebook removed his profile and blocked users from creating new profiles under the name, out of concern that copycat profiles might be used to spread disinformation. But blocking searches for the name is a more drastic measure, particularly at a time when interest in the details...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Conway echoes 'law and order' amid Kenosha unrest

 Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway echoed President Donald Trump's "law and order" stance on the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following a police shooting that..
USATODAY.com

Vigilante calls spread across social media before protesters were shot in Kenosha

 Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social..
New Zealand Herald

GOP senator saw "no justification" for Kenosha cops to shoot Blake

 "We need to get to the root of the issue," said Senator Tim Scott.
CBS News

Bucks boycott to protest Wisconsin shooting

 Milwaukee Bucks players protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by boycotting their NBA playoff game. (Aug. 27)
 
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

The challenges of returning to school for children with SEND [Video]

The challenges of returning to school for children with SEND

Preparing schools for the return of children with special educational needs and disability (SEND) brings with it extra challenges. There is the tricky balance of creating a safe physical space for pupils to learn as well as helping them feel comfortable in what will be a very different school environment. The uncertainty around further Covid-19 outbreaks also adds to worries for families. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

League of Legends’ virtual K-pop group K/DA is back with a new song

 In 2018, the League of Legends World Championship opened in stunning fashion, thanks to an augmented reality concert from a virtual K-pop group called K/DA. The..
The Verge
Sir Vince Cable on newly elected Liberal Democrat leader [Video]

Sir Vince Cable on newly elected Liberal Democrat leader

Sir Vince Cable reflects on the job that Ed Davey has ahead of him as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Sir Hans Sloane bust re-displayed to explain slavery links [Video]

Sir Hans Sloane bust re-displayed to explain slavery links

The British Museum began welcoming back visitors today. As well as social distancing rules, another change guests might have noticed is the relocation of a bust of Sir Hans Sloane, whose collection helped found the museum. Removed from its pedestal, it now sits in a cabinet display explaining his links to slavery. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Rolling Stone Rolling Stone American magazine focusing on popular culture

Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake [Video]

Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake

From succulent chocolate slugs to fancy severed feet and brains brimming with sugary delight, a sculptor with a taste for the absurd is adding her macabre touch to cake-making.Food artist Sarah Hardy's gourmet gore has earned her a place in the rock 'n' roll hall of baking fame, after Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger commissioned a half-woman-half-zombie cake, made of white chocolate and forest fruit coulis blood, for his model daughter, Georgia.Since setting up her online confectionery shop, The Edible Museum, in 2017, mum-of-two Sarah, 49, of Colchester, Essex, has been tickling tastebuds with everything from sweet stag beetle treats to replica T-Rex teeth, saying: "My personal favourites are the chocolate slugs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts [Video]

Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts

c/o the Biden campaign Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is introducing a new set of fonts, Decimal and Mercury, to be used "across campaign content like graphics, video, and more." The presumptive Democratic nominee has tapped Hoefler & Co., a legendary typeface company featured in a Netflix documentary and behind many of the country's most storied brands. Hoefler & Co. have done typefaces for the Obamas, Rolling Stone, Twitter, Tiffany & Co., the Guggenheim, Condé Nast and Nike.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Related videos from verified sources

BLM activist Shaun King threatens to name innocent cops as Jacob Blake shooter [Video]

BLM activist Shaun King threatens to name innocent cops as Jacob Blake shooter

BLM activist Shaun King threatens to name innocent cops as Jacob Blake shooter

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this