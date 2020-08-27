Fall Guys season 2 will add medieval-themed games in October Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic 's colorful battle royale platformer, will add new games inspired by the Middle Ages. The developer announced the news today during Gamescom celebrations; players will be able to compete through games inspired by medieval designs.In Fall Guys, players compete in 60-player elimination-based mini-games. The games are simple — races to the finish line, obstacles courses, or memory matching — but fast and fun to cycle through. The new additions, coming in October, include "feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins," as well as new costumes, emotes, and more.Following its release earlier this month, Fall Guys has become an instant hit. The game has sold more than...


