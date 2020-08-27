Global  
 

Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals start at $31 on Amazon

9to5Toys Thursday, 27 August 2020
Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers priced *from $31*. Our favorite from the bunch is Zinus’ 12-inch White Queen Bed Frame for *$67.81 shipped*. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic bed frame features a “strong and durable” design thanks to steel slat mattress support. Underneath you’ll find 11-inches of storage space, allowing you to easily free up some drawer and closet space. No tools are required during assembly, helping ensure it can be set up with minimal effort. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals priced *from $31*. more…
News video: Doing THIS in the Morning Can Help with Dating, Sleep Quality & Daily Productivity

Doing THIS in the Morning Can Help with Dating, Sleep Quality & Daily Productivity 00:59

 It may be a chore, but a Mattress Nerd study found that doing this first thing in the morning can help in the dating world, along with your productivity level and your quality of sleep. Buzz60’s Justin Kircher explains.

Amazon's Zinus and Casper bedding deals start at $145 (Up to $360 off)

 Today at Amazon we've found several Zinus and Casper bedding discounts *up to $360 off*. Our top pick is the Zinus Lottie Upholstered King Bed Frame for...
9to5Toys


