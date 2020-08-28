‘Fall Guys’ Season 2 Will Take Players To Medieval Ages

Global  
 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of those indie games that has taken over the world by a storm. The game is so awesome that it managed to grab about 7 million players on Steam in just over a month. Well, after the success of Season 1, Fall Guys developers decided to take things to […]
