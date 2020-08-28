Ditch the Dyson tax and go with these affordable stick vacs from $80 Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, JAHSEN via Amazon offers *20% off* various cordless vacuums. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the V16 model at *$135.99*, which is down from the usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a streamlined design that’s backed by a 350W motor and up to 40-minutes of run-time on a single charge. This model in particular offers greater flexibility with the option to go from a full-sized vacuum to a handheld configuration with ease. You’ll receive a wall mount as well for easy power-ups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

