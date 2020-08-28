Merrell’s Labor Day Event offers up to 40% off hiking shoes, apparel, more
Friday, 28 August 2020 () The Merrell Labor Day Sale is here and offering *up to 40% off* popular styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories to get you outdoors. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hydrotrekker Synthetic Sieve Hiking Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $80, which is $20 off the going rate. This style is waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. It also has a supportive design and a foam midsole to help you perform your best. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Merrell customers. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..