The best car rental companies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Spending One Measly Hour, Doing One Tedious Task, Can Save You Thousands



The great state of Michigan has been notorious for its eye-wateringly high car insurance rates. But that's about to change in July, when a new law will drop the requirement for expensive unlimited.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published on July 26, 2020 If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?



The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour). A study of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on July 22, 2020 What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty?



J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty. Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. Toyota.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on July 17, 2020

Tweets about this