Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The best car rental companies

Business Insider Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
These are the best car rentals of 2020 based on prices, locations, cancellation policies, and customer service reviews, plus new cleaning procedures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Spending One Measly Hour, Doing One Tedious Task, Can Save You Thousands [Video]

How Spending One Measly Hour, Doing One Tedious Task, Can Save You Thousands

The great state of Michigan has been notorious for its eye-wateringly high car insurance rates. But that's about to change in July, when a new law will drop the requirement for expensive unlimited..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth? [Video]

If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?

The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour).  A study of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty? [Video]

What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty?

J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty. Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. Toyota..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this