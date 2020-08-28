Epic new Nintendo portable mod combines Wii, Switch, DS, and Game Boy Color
Friday, 28 August 2020 () While recent rumors suggest Nintendo is working on an upgraded Switch console, GingerOfMods has been at work on an impressive Nintendo portable known as the Wiiboy Color. It has been a little while since we have come across a homebrew-style Nintendo console mod worth exploring, but this hybrid portable Wiiboy mod certainly deserves some attention. Head below for a closer look at the Nintendo portable in action and additional details. more…