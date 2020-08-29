Shave easily with these Philips Norelco electric razors from $60 Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Philips Norelco Electric Razors from *$60 shipped*. Our favorite is the Shaver 9700 with SmartClean at *$179.99* *shipped*. Down from $300, today’s price is one of the best we’ve seen since Black Friday 2017 when it hit $170. This shaver is designed to work both wet or dry, giving you the ability to easily shave at the sink or in the shower. Each head of this razor moves and cuts independently with an 8-direction flex, allowing it to follow your face’s curves. There’s a speed setting that lets you pick the perfect option for your skin and face type for the perfect shave. Plus, the included base will clean, lubricate, and charge your shaver with the click of a button. Rated 4.4/5 stars. View the other discounts on Amazon’s landing page.



