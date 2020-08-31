Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lenovo's leather-wrapped IdeaPad Slim 9i laptop packs Intel Tiger Lake and Xe inside

PC World Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 9i will feature Intel’s next-gen Tiger Lake CPU and Xe graphics rolled into a luxurious, leather-wrapped, lightweight laptop with three Thunderbolt 4.0 ports.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i features a 14-inch 1080p screen with HDR400, WiFi 6, an electronics privacy shutter, a Windows Hello camera, and an ultrasonic finger print reader that works better with wet fingers.

But the star of the show is Intel’s new Tiger Lake CPU. You can read more about it here, but the 10nm, 11th-gen CPU is expected to take the fight to AMD with higher clock speeds and vastly improved Xe graphics. 

