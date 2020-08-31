Global  
 

[Update: Wider rollout] Google Maps tests showing traffic lights on streets

9to5Google Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Google Maps is used by millions of people on a daily basis to get around, and Google is often building out new features to make the service even better. Now, it’s been revealed that Google Maps is testing out showing traffic lights on streets, but possible only on Android.

