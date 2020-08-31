Global  
 

Google Store discounts Home Max to $199 ahead of new Nest speaker

9to5Google Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Google Store discounts Home Max to $199 ahead of new Nest speakerThis fall, Google’s highest-end Assistant smart speaker will be three years old. Distinctly lacking Nest branding and amid confirmed rumors of a successor, the Google Store today discounted the Home Max to $199.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon 01:10

 Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max. Now, the tech...

