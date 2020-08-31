Google Store discounts Home Max to $199 ahead of new Nest speaker
Monday, 31 August 2020 () This fall, Google’s highest-end Assistant smart speaker will be three years old. Distinctly lacking Nest branding and amid confirmed rumors of a successor, the Google Store today discounted the Home Max to $199.
Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max. Now, the tech...
Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..
