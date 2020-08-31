Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower $99, more
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for *$99.20 shipped*. Be sure to note that this is the tool-only, battery not included. Regularly $150 or more, today’s deal is a rare discount on the tool-only model and a great to save if you’re already in Greenworks’ 80V ecosystem. With fall weather rapidly approaching, now is a great time to pick up a powerful blower like this to tackle all the leaves about to fall. Plus, you won’t have to deal with gas or electric again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
All Jaguar I-PACE models from model year 2021 will have three-phase charging capability for faster AC charging, a new infotainment system and comfort and safety technologies that are even more focused..
With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..
