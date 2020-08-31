Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower $99, more Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for *$99.20 shipped*. Be sure to note that this is the tool-only, battery not included. Regularly $150 or more, today’s deal is a rare discount on the tool-only model and a great to save if you’re already in Greenworks’ 80V ecosystem. With fall weather rapidly approaching, now is a great time to pick up a powerful blower like this to tackle all the leaves about to fall. Plus, you won’t have to deal with gas or electric again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on WORX electric tools and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.



more… 👓 View full article

