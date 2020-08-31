Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower $99, more

9to5Toys Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for *$99.20 shipped*. Be sure to note that this is the tool-only, battery not included. Regularly $150 or more, today’s deal is a rare discount on the tool-only model and a great to save if you’re already in Greenworks’ 80V ecosystem. With fall weather rapidly approaching, now is a great time to pick up a powerful blower like this to tackle all the leaves about to fall. Plus, you won’t have to deal with gas or electric again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on WORX electric tools and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A limited special model with 320 hp enrich the range of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE models [Video]

A limited special model with 320 hp enrich the range of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE models

All Jaguar I-PACE models from model year 2021 will have three-phase charging capability for faster AC charging, a new infotainment system and comfort and safety technologies that are even more focused..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:22Published
The BMW Group Electrified Model Range - Power of Choice [Video]

The BMW Group Electrified Model Range - Power of Choice

With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:38Published
The BMW Group Electrified Model Range Driving Video [Video]

The BMW Group Electrified Model Range Driving Video

With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Green Deals: Milwaukee Electric Chainsaw and Blower Kit $100 off, more

 Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Electric Chainsaw and Blower Kit for *$449 shipped*. This bundle carries a $600 value but we typically see it...
9to5Toys

Green Deals: Score off-season savings on Kobalt electric snow shovel at $89, more

 Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower (tool only) for *$89 shipped*. Regularly $129, today’s deal beats our previous mention and...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this