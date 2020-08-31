Apple TV+ to debut ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ for the holidays
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Apple has announced that it has partnered with Mariah Carey to produce a Christmas special for this holiday season. The production comes on the 25th anniversary of Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and will “combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”
