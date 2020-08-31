Apple TV+ to debut ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ for the holidays

Global  
 

Apple has announced that it has partnered with Mariah Carey to produce a Christmas special for this holiday season. The production comes on the 25th anniversary of Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and will “combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview

Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview 00:36

 Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting. Carey...

