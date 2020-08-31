Ninja and MrBeast are getting 'Fall Guys' skins after $1 million charity contest
Monday, 31 August 2020 () A team that includes Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has won the charity competition to have their likeness included in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the adorable but deceptively brutal battle royale everyone on Twitch has been playing. At nearly the last minu...
The developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that it’s raised $1 million for charity.On August 17, the official Fall Guys Twitter account declared the Battle of the Brands, an online auction benefiting Special Effect.Special Effect is a U.K.-based charity that provides specialized...