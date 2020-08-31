|
Intel helped develop PC-exclusive Avengers graphics improvements
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Intel has teamed up with Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics game studio to optimize the graphics for the upcoming Avengers game, specifically for PC players. It’s the sort of partnership that usually crops up for graphics card companies like AMD or Nvidia. While Intel wouldn’t provide details on numbers, it did confirm that the deal (which includes a two-year commitment to continue to support Avengers) is its biggest gaming deal yet.
Intel — as a company that largely focuses on the CPU, rather than the GPU — may seem like an odd choice as a game company partner for graphics-facing improvements. But the improvements Crystal Dynamics made to Avengers are expressly designed to take advantage of Intel’s prowess by optimizing tasks more suited to...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Intel American semiconductor chip manufacturer
Asus’ new ZenBook S has a pixel-packed 3:2 aspect ratio displayImage: Asus
Asus has taken the wraps off its new ZenBook S, a slim ultrabook that can be equipped with up to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB..
The Verge
Asus’ LED-filled gaming laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate display costs just $880asus
If you’re looking to do some PC gaming at respectable frame rates, Asus’ ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop seems like an affordable way to go about..
The Verge
NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level optionImage: NZXT
For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a..
The Verge
DOJ Charges Former Green Beret With Giving US Defense Intel To Russia
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Avengers (2020 video game) upcoming 2020 video game developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal
Crystal Dynamics American video game developer
Sony Reveals More ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ PS4 Exclusives
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Spider-Man Is Coming to 'Marvel's Avengers' as PlayStation Exclusive
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Square Enix Japanese video game company
Nintendo details upcoming Switch lineup with Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and moreNintendo is bringing a whole slate of new and remastered games to the Switch, the company announced today via a surprise Direct Mini. Included in its lineup is a..
The Verge
Advanced Micro Devices American multinational semiconductor company
Nvidia American technology company
Nvidia makes Shield TV’s impressive 4K upscaling even more useful with new updatePhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
Nvidia is delivering a number of new features to the tube-shaped Shield TV and Shield TV Pro streaming devices it..
The Verge
Nvidia teases RTX 3090 design, confirms new cooling and 12-pin connectorNvidia is getting ready for its big GeForce event next week by teasing the design for its next-generation graphics cards. In a newly published video, Nvidia..
The Verge
Tech lifts Nasdaq to record close
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this