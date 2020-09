You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gillean Barkyoumb with RDTV shares summer meal inspiration



Summer essentials Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:05 Published 2 weeks ago Americans experiencing cooking fatigue while stuck at home during the pandemic



With all the increased time at home, it's no surprise 55% said cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.A new study of 2,000 Americans found, due to restrictions when dining out, people.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago Americans spend THIS much time on housework every month



The average American parent dedicates almost a full day's worth of time to cleaning and housework each month, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American parents who live with a partner.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this