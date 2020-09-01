Global  
 

Microsoft blocks the installation of Windows 10 version 2004 on laptops with LTE modems

betanews Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Microsoft is blocking the installation of Windows 10 version 2004 on laptops with LTE modems. The company is investigating why the May 2020 Update is causing connectivity problems for some systems with such modems. Microsoft has acknowledged that "certain WWAN LTE modems might not be able to connect after waking from sleep" and has implemented a block on the update to prevent more people from suffering connectivity issues. The company has also issued advice for anyone who has already installed Windows 10 version 2004. See also: Microsoft pushes out KB4023057 yet again to force Windows 10 feature updates Microsoft releases… [Continue Reading]
