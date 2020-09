PUBG Mobile ‘Payload 2.0’ To Get Armed Vehicles, Anti Bomb Suit & More Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 is going to introduce the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 on September 8. The update will also bring Ultra HD graphics, along with 90fps support for high-end devices. What most players don’t know, however, is that the upcoming Update 1.0 will also release Payload 2.0. The improved version of the old Payload game […] 👓 View full article

