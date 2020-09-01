Samsung Galaxy M51 goes official w/ 7,000mAh battery, $430 price

Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India



South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled off a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and Smart Watches. Priced at Rs 3,599 the UV..

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?



Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone in India. It is Samsung's cheapest smartphone in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 5,499. It competes with the Redmi 8A Dual in India,..