Founded by an Impossible Foods, and Google data scientist, Climax Foods raises $7.5 million to tackle the cheesiest market
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Oliver Zahn began his professional career studying the stars. The founder of Climax Foods, a startup that’s using data science to replace animal proteins with plant-based substitutes, spent years at the University of California at Berkeley with his eyes fixed firmly toward the heavens before taking up with Pat Brown and Impossible Foods as the […]
Impossible Foods has received $200 million in Series G funding that the company will use to research and develop new products. David Lee, CFO, talked about new partnerships and expanding the company's..