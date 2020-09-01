ZTE unveils the Axon 20 5G, the first phone with an under-display camera
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () No notch. No hole punch. No pop-out or flip-over camera, either. Instead, ZTE has achieved what many consider the holy grail of smartphone selfie systems: an under-display camera. It’s shipping on the ZTE Axon 20 5G, a phone with no price or release...
