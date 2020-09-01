How 'Coraline' studio Laiki uses Intel's AI to perfect stop motion films
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Laika, the stop motion animation studio behind films like Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, isn't afraid to embrace new technology. We chronicled how it used 3D printing to add a whole new level of detail to 2012 film Paranorman. Now, the studio...
AN ACCIDENTAL STUDIO movie trailer - Plot synopsis: AN ACCIDENTAL STUDIO charts the early years of HandMade Films seen through the eyes of the filmmakers, key personnel, and the man who started it all:..