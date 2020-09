You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google adds new features to Lookout app for more accessible design



Google's Android application Lookout which is crafted for helping the visually impaired is being updated with several new features making it easier for visually challenged people to read texts, signs.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on August 12, 2020 Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices



The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on July 30, 2020 Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones



Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this