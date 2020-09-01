Uber will require some riders to take mask selfies Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo by ROBYN BECK/



As its ride-sharing business continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic,



The company already requires drivers and delivery workers to take mask selfies as a prerequisite to signing on to the app. To date, Uber says that more than 3.5 million drivers and couriers have completed more than 100 million mask verifications.



Uber isn’t requiring mask selfies for all riders, but if a driver reports that a customer is not wearing a mask, the company says that rider will be required to take a selfie before using Uber again. And riders and drivers are free to cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person isn’t wearing a mask.



