Uber will require some riders to take mask selfies
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
As its ride-sharing business continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber announced that it will begin to require some riders to take selfies to prove they are wearing masks.
The company already requires drivers and delivery workers to take mask selfies as a prerequisite to signing on to the app. To date, Uber says that more than 3.5 million drivers and couriers have completed more than 100 million mask verifications.
Uber isn’t requiring mask selfies for all riders, but if a driver reports that a customer is not wearing a mask, the company says that rider will be required to take a selfie before using Uber again. And riders and drivers are free to cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person isn’t wearing a mask.
Uber
WorldNews
WorldNews
A bill that could have ended California’s scooter and bike businesses has been amendedPhoto by Amy Martyn for The Verge
A bill in the California state legislature that shared bike and scooter companies feared would have ended their..
The Verge
Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published
Agence France-Presse
Walmart tries to undercut Amazon Prime with cheaper subscription servicePhoto by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart is trying yet again to take on Amazon Prime with its own delivery subscription..
The Verge
Esports giant TSM signs Hikaru Nakamura, its first pro chess playerPhoto by Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
Esports organization TSM has signed its first professional chess player, US grandmaster and five-time..
The Verge
Beyond Meat launches website to sell plant-based meat directly to people onlinePhoto by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
With consumers eating more meals at home and relying on grocery delivery services during the coronavirus..
The Verge
COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handlesHealth care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge
