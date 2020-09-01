Global  
 

Tesla taps market rally keg, announces $5B stock sale

TechCrunch Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tesla said Tuesday will sell up to $5 billion in new stock as the company seeks to take advantage of an unprecedented run up in its share price. Tesla will sell the shares from “time to time,” through an “at-the-market” offering program, the company said Tuesday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
