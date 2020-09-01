Global  
 

Netflix is making a series based on ‘The Three-Body Problem’

TechCrunch Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Netflix just announced its plans to turn Cixin Liu’s “Three-Body Problem” trilogy into an original science fiction series. The show will be executive produced and written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the “Game of Thrones” showrunners signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year that is reportedly worth more than $200 million), along with Alexander […]
'Game of Thrones' creators Benioff and Weiss to adapt sci-fi epic 'Three-Body Problem' for Netflix

 Netflix is bringing the world of Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem" to TV, produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
USATODAY.com


