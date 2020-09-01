Global  
 

The Boys season 2 wants to start a cult of personality

The Verge Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The Boys season 2 wants to start a cult of personality

It’s easy to get the wrong idea about The Boys. Amazon’s satirical take on superheroes — based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic superheroes who get off on behaving badly and the operatives who, in turn, get their jollies from keeping them in line — had a whiff of Deadpool about it. You know: obnoxious, irreverent, very violent, and kind of shallow. But in its surprisingly effective first season, The Boys showed real heart. It’s crass and vulgar, sure, but it’s also interested in much more than the facile superheroes, but they’re bad premise it leads you to believe it will focus on. Namely, it’s out to crush any fond feelings you have for celebrities.

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Best Super Powers in The Boys

Top 10 Best Super Powers in The Boys 10:02

 These characters defy conventions ... and physics! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best super abilities we’ve seen in the Amazon series "The Boys".

