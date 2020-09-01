Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gift cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Nautica, Google Play, Staples, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
We have now spotted some notable gift card deals via Amazon and elsewhere at up to *20% off*. First up, you can score a $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Card at Amazon for *$40* with free digital delivery. Simply use code *JIFFY *at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s 20% off and some free money to use on your next visit to Jiffy Lube. As always with these discounted gift cards, if you plan on making a trip to any of these retail stores, you might as well have some free credit in your pocket. Head below for more gifts card deals. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Things You Should Never Pay for With a Credit Card

Things You Should Never Pay for With a Credit Card 01:06

 A lot of credit cards offer great incentives and deals for their customers but sometimes it’s probably best to keep your credit card tucked away in your wallet. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monterey Firefighter Association accepting gift cards for wildfire victims [Video]

Monterey Firefighter Association accepting gift cards for wildfire victims

You can drop off gift cards and monetary donations at any Monterey City fire station

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:06Published
Guy Bounces Playing Card Off his Elbow and Catches it [Video]

Guy Bounces Playing Card Off his Elbow and Catches it

This guy was doing a card trick. He threw cards from the deck into the air and tried to bounce them off of his elbow. He tried a couple of times but failed. On his third try, he bounced the card and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:18Published
City of Fort Pierce offering 2020 Census gift card giveaway [Video]

City of Fort Pierce offering 2020 Census gift card giveaway

The City of Fort Pierce wants to encourage residents to complete the 2020 Census by offering a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this