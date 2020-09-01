Caudabe Labor Day iPhone case sale now live at 25% off, deals from $11

Global  
 

9to5Toys Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Caudabe has now kicked off its Labor Day iPhone case sale with up to *25% *in savings. That includes just about every case it offers ranging from models for iPhone 6 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro Max. Starting from just* $11*, this is great time to pick up a nice minimalist case for your existing handset, especially if you aren’t planning on jumping on iPhone 12 later this month. Caudabe offers a wide range of covers including clear options that show off your phone’s true colors, minimalist protection cases, and more. Head below for all of the details and this week’s Labor Day promo code. more…
