Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10 Might Release Next Week

Fossbytes Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 introduced a lot of significant changes in the game, and players are still enjoying all the new content. However, some players are already desperate for the release of the next season of the game. As of now, there is no official release date for Call of Duty Mobile Season […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Post Malone becomes part owner of Envy Gaming

Post Malone becomes part owner of Envy Gaming 00:49

 Post Malone announced that he’s now a part owner of esports franchise Envy Gaming.The rapper revealed his stake ahead of the Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend, according to a press release.Envy Gaming owns several teams such as the Dallas Empire in the Call of Duty League and the Dallas...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4 KC-area HS football teams placed in quarantine after games [Video]

4 KC-area HS football teams placed in quarantine after games

Only one week into the 2020 high school football season, there are four Kansas City-area teams who were placed in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19 on the gridiron. The Excelsior Springs,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:36Published
New Call Of Duty reveal, Fall Guys is an esport, Doom Eternal at 1000fps - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 Aug 2020 [Video]

New Call Of Duty reveal, Fall Guys is an esport, Doom Eternal at 1000fps - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 Aug 2020

This week, we talk about: - the reveal for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Fall Guys turning into an esport - the new League of Legends song - someone managing to get Doom Eternal to run at 1000fps

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 04:42Published
Contextual Targeting Will Rise As Cookies Fade: Kargo’s Harry Kargman [Video]

Contextual Targeting Will Rise As Cookies Fade: Kargo’s Harry Kargman

Online audience tracking is undergoing a major upheaval as consumers demand more control over their personal privacy, challenging the adtech industry to develop better ways to help marketers reach..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:43Published

Tweets about this