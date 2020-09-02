UK carrier EE launches ‘first of its kind’ iPhone cell plan bundling Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () The major UK carrier EE today announced a new partnership with Apple, by launching an ‘all-in-one’ iPhone plan that comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
The new Full Works plan offers three add-on options, allowing EE customers access to all of Apple’s content services (except News+) at no additional charge beyond the price of the plan. Lower tiers allow EE subscribers to select one as a ‘free’ benefit.