India bans PUBG and over 100 additional Chinese apps
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () India has banned more than 100 additional Chinese apps including popular mobile game PUBG citing cybersecurity concerns as geopolitical tension between the two neighboring nations continues to rise. On Wednesday, India’s IT Ministry said it had banned 118 apps, months after New Delhi banned 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and UC News. Among the […]
After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07Published