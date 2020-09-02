India bans PUBG and over 100 additional Chinese apps

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus



After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties



Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago 'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this