India bans PUBG and over 100 additional Chinese apps

TechCrunch Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
India has banned more than 100 additional Chinese apps including popular mobile game PUBG citing cybersecurity concerns as geopolitical tension between the two neighboring nations continues to rise. On Wednesday, India’s IT Ministry said it had banned 118 apps, months after New Delhi banned 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and UC News. Among the […]
