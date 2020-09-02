Global  
 

PUBG Mobile Banned In India Along With 118 Other Chinese Apps

Fossbytes Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
After banning TikTok and hundreds of other apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MeiY) has banned PUBG Mobile in India. The Indian Government banned PUBG mobile along with several other Chinese apps amidst the ongoing dispute between India and China. Last month, MeitY confirmed that they are monitoring PUBG Mobile along with other 258 […]
