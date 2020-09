OnePlus Weather v2.7 comes to Play Store in beta w/ OxygenOS 11 overhaul Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The OnePlus Weather app v2.7 is now available on the Google Play Store, bringing with it the refreshed OxygenOS 11 design and layout.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this