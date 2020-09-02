Asus says its ROG Strix RTX 3080 might require a new power supply
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 may hit performance out of the ballpark without breaking your power supply. Other companies, however, are warning that you need to mind your PSU quality and power rating if you really want to push these new cards.
Announced shortly after Nvidia unwrapped its new Ampere-based RTX 30-series cards, the Asus spin bakes in more headroom for power. While showing off the company’s new ROG Strix, Romeo Wu of Asus even warned, “as a result of increased power demands, users may need to re-evaluate the power rating of their PSUs.”