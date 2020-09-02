DraftKings surges 12% after Michael Jordan takes equity stake and special adviser role

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings



DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting and fantasy sports company.

ESPN 6 days ago



DraftKings Shares Surge After NBA Legend Michael Jordan Joins Board DraftKings said basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special...

Newsmax 6 days ago



Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser, investor Basketball legend Michael Jordan has signed on as a special adviser to DraftKings Inc. and agreed to take an equity interest in the sports-betting company. The...

bizjournals 5 days ago





Tweets about this