|
|
|
DraftKings surges 12% after Michael Jordan takes equity stake and special adviser role
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The six-time NBA champion will advise DraftKings on topics including strategy, development, diversity, and marketing, according to a press release.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings
DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|