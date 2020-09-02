Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DraftKings surges 12% after Michael Jordan takes equity stake and special adviser role

Business Insider Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The six-time NBA champion will advise DraftKings on topics including strategy, development, diversity, and marketing, according to a press release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Michael Jordan Takes Equity Stake in DraftKings, Joins Board

Michael Jordan Takes Equity Stake in DraftKings, Joins Board 00:55

 Michael Jordan received equity in DraftKings in exchange for providing guidance and strategic advice to the company's board

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings [Video]

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings

DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser

 NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting and fantasy sports company.
ESPN

DraftKings Shares Surge After NBA Legend Michael Jordan Joins Board

 DraftKings said basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special...
Newsmax

Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser, investor

 Basketball legend Michael Jordan has signed on as a special adviser to DraftKings Inc. and agreed to take an equity interest in the sports-betting company. The...
bizjournals


Tweets about this