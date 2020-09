US cell carrier Assist Wireless exposed thousands of customer IDs Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

U.S. cell carrier Assist Wireless left tens of thousands of personal customer documents on its website by mistake. Assist provides free government-subsidized cell phones to low-income households across Oklahoma through the Lifeline program, set up by the Federal Communications Commission in 1985. Lifeline helps households on federal assistance programs, like food stamps or public housing, […] 👓 View full article

