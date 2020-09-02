|
Mulan will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers for no extra fee on December 4th
For Disney Plus subscribers who don’t want to pay an extra $30 to watch Mulan when it drops on September 4th, the company has announced it will be free to all customers on December 4th.
A new description on Mulan’s Disney Plus page notes that it will be available to all subscribers on December 4th, 2020.* *An FAQ page for Mulan on Disney Plus also states that “Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020,” but it’s unclear exactly what that means for people who want to purchase Mulan between November 2nd and December 4th. The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information.
With just three months between the film’s initial release and when it becomes available to general subscribers, Mulan has one of the shortest...
