Mulan will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers for no extra fee on December 4th Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A new description on Mulan’s Disney Plus page notes that it will be available to all subscribers on December 4th, 2020.* *An FAQ page for Mulan on Disney Plus also states that “Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020,” but it’s unclear exactly what that means for people who want to purchase Mulan between November 2nd and December 4th. The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information.



