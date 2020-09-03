Global  
 

All the best appliance deals to shop for Labor Day 2020

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
These Labor Day appliance sales at retailers like Best Buy, The Home Depot and others are your chance to save on stoves, microwaves and more.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The best Labor Day sales during COVID season

The best Labor Day sales during COVID season 01:57

 The Retail Alliance reports 21 national retail chains filed for bankruptcy this year. With shopping set to look very different this fall, ABC's Janai Norman went searching for some of the best deals available.

