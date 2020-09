Watch SpaceX launch its 12th Starlink satellite internet mission live Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

SpaceX is about to hit an even dozen for its Starlink launches, which carry the company’s own broadband internet satellites to low Earth orbit. This flight carries a full 60-satellite complement of the Starlink spacecraft, after the last couple of these have reserved a little space for client payloads. The launch is set to take […] 👓 View full article