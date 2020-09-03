Nintendo is releasing a 35th Anniversary Super Mario Brothers Game and Watch Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

is going back to the beginning with a modern version of its original Game & Watch handheld that’s been revamped with a full color LCD display and can play Super Mario Bros., in honor of the franchise’s 35th anniversary. The new handled was announced during a surprise Nintendo Direct showcase.



In addition to the original Super Mario Bros., the handheld can also play Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and an updated version of Game & Watch: Ball that stars Mario (instead of Mr. Game & Watch.)



Like the original Game & Watch device, it also functions as a digital clock, and Nintendo says that its included 35 “little touches” and easter eggs to celebrate the milestone anniversary.



