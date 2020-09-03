Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

engadget Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Over the span of 35 years, Nintendo’s mainline Mario games have split into two distinct categories: 2D and 3D. The historical 3D games are getting some love today, as Nintendo just announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a Switch collection of three of M...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Ars Technica - Published
News video: 30 People Play Mario Kart 8 From Newbies to Pros

30 People Play Mario Kart 8 From Newbies to Pros 11:09

 Watch as 30 people (ranging from newbies to seasoned gamers) try their hand at Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch. Ars Technica is joined by Taylor Bauer, gaming editor for Comic Years along with Mario Kart 8 speedrunner and world record holder Amber_cxc, who gives an expert tutorial on mastering...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Nintendo Switch To Launch 2021 [Video]

New Nintendo Switch To Launch 2021

New Nintendo Switch To Launch 2021

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Nintendo Switch Was July 2020’s Best-Selling Console [Video]

Nintendo Switch Was July 2020’s Best-Selling Console

Market research company ‘The NPD Group’ have calculated that Nintendo’s console, which was first released back in 2017.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400% [Video]

Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%

Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this

DataAugmented

Cobra Kai Yoga ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th https://t.co/1TdDmLwO1W #supermario3dallstars #supermariosunshine 55 seconds ago

NewsdaySee

SeeYouNextNewsday RT @engadget: ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th https://t.co/J2wt7jG4K6 https://t.co/gJ3G7hs2iU 1 minute ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th https://t.co/l5Hmh7ACJo via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/civSKKcSEC 1 minute ago

engadget

Engadget ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th https://t.co/J2wt7jG4K6 https://t.co/gJ3G7hs2iU 3 minutes ago

ArchiveMxgic

ℭ𝔥𝔢𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔯𝔢 🌹 me on my way to get Super Mario 3D all stars when it comes out https://t.co/F1vz6jfMwv 5 minutes ago

techgamer2001

Armando Bravo RT @vgmobster: OMG is official!!!!! Super Mario 3D All Stars and it comes out like in 2 weeks! WOW! https://t.co/Z778mAzSrd 6 minutes ago

lunaloser42

lunareclipse12 #BLM #BanjoRedooie okay, dear everyone on my twitter, when Super Mario 3D All Stars comes out i’m gonna get a capture card and speed r… https://t.co/bfciBl6dDs 8 minutes ago

NicholasWilliss

Nuck RT @Dark_Wizzy_: MY FUCKING HEART JUMPED OH MY GOD THE SUPER MARIO 3D ALL STARS COMES OUT SO SOON, SEPTEMBER 18TH!!! BRO SCREW ULTIMA… 9 minutes ago