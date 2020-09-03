|
Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games are coming to the Switch
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Nintendo is bringing Super Mario 3D World to the Switch with an “enhanced” version. The developer announced the news today during a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct, celebrating the original game’s 35th anniversary.
Released on the Wii U in 2013, Super Mario 3D World allows you to adventure through platform levels with friends. It also added a catsuit, which turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing, scratching felines. The game will arrive on the Switch on February 12th, 2021, along with extra content Nintendo calls Bowser’s Fury. It includes both online and couch co-op.
Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection comprised of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. 3D All-Stars...
