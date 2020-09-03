Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games are coming to the Switch

The Verge Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games are coming to the SwitchNintendo is bringing Super Mario 3D World to the Switch with an “enhanced” version. The developer announced the news today during a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct, celebrating the original game’s 35th anniversary.

Released on the Wii U in 2013, Super Mario 3D World allows you to adventure through platform levels with friends. It also added a catsuit, which turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing, scratching felines. The game will arrive on the Switch on February 12th, 2021, along with extra content Nintendo calls Bowser’s Fury. It includes both online and couch co-op.

Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection comprised of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. 3D All-Stars...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Ars Technica - Published
News video: 30 People Play Mario Kart 8 From Newbies to Pros

30 People Play Mario Kart 8 From Newbies to Pros 11:09

 Watch as 30 people (ranging from newbies to seasoned gamers) try their hand at Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch. Ars Technica is joined by Taylor Bauer, gaming editor for Comic Years along with Mario Kart 8 speedrunner and world record holder Amber_cxc, who gives an expert tutorial on mastering...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Super Mario Super Mario Platform video game series created by Nintendo


Nintendo Nintendo Japanese video game company

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a Switch racer that uses RC cars

 During a surprise announcement today, Nintendo revealed the latest Mario Kart — and it’s an unexpected one. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a racing game,..
The Verge

Super Mario Bros. 35 turns classic Mario gameplay into a 35-person battle royale

 Nintendo is turning the original Super Mario Bros. into a 35-player battle royale game called Super Mario Bros. 35, available on October 1st exclusively to..
The Verge

Nintendo is releasing a 35th Anniversary Super Mario Brothers Game and Watch

 Nintendo is going back to the beginning with a modern version of its original Game & Watch handheld that’s been revamped with a full color LCD display and can..
The Verge

Joe Biden Campaign Offers Animal Crossing Yard Signs

 Past candidates have tried to capitalize on popular video games, with mixed results. Will it be different this time, in the island paradises of the Nintendo..
NYTimes.com

Nintendo Direct Online presentations produced by Nintendo


Bowser (character) Bowser (character) fictional character from the Mario franchise


Related videos from verified sources

Warner Bros announces new game 'Gotham Knights' at FanDome [Video]

Warner Bros announces new game 'Gotham Knights' at FanDome

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has announced its new game set within Batman's world, 'Gotham Knights', at DC Comics' FanDome. During the event, the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400% [Video]

Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%

Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Top 10 Worst Things Mario Has Done [Video]

Top 10 Worst Things Mario Has Done

Nintendo’s mustachioed hero isn’t so noble as they’d like you to think! For this list, we’re looking at some of the most abhorrent and heinous things committed by Mario.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:23Published

Tweets about this