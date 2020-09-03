Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games are coming to the Switch Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Released on the Wii U in 2013, Super Mario 3D World allows you to adventure through platform levels with friends. It also added a catsuit, which turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing, scratching felines. The game will arrive on the Switch on February 12th, 2021, along with extra content Nintendo calls Bowser’s Fury. It includes both online and couch co-op.



