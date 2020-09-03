Reach up to 3,500MB/s speeds with PNY’s 1TB NVMe SSD: $105 (All-time low) Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is offering the PNY 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for *$104.99 shipped*. That’s $25 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. This tiny NVMe solid-state drive boasts incredible performance that reaches up to 3,500MB/s. Once armed with speeds of this magnitude, launching apps, editing UHD video, and many other tasks are bound to feel more expeditious than before. PNY backs this solid-state drive with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. more… 👓 View full article

