|
Emergency COVID-19 vaccines will have to convince a skeptical public
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Photo by Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, Sandra Quinn asked hundreds of Americans if they’d be willing to take a hypothetical vaccine that was authorized for emergency use but wasn’t formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Most were hesitant: Quinn, the senior associate director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland, found that only around 8 percent of people said that they’d definitely take the vaccine.
An emergency H1N1 vaccine never came to be, but the questions Quinn asked 10 years ago are back in the spotlight today, as pharmaceutical companies in the US and around the world fight to produce a coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible. It’s a real possibility that the FDA could allow for...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill banCruz made the comment as part of a GOP push for the FDA to declare Mifeprex, or the "abortion pill," an "imminent hazard to the public health."
USATODAY.com
'We're not your slaves': Alternative health providers bristle at warning letters about their coronavirus treatmentsAlternative health providers say FDA and FTC warnings meant to protect consumers from false coronavirus cures just help BigPharma.
USATODAY.com
7/29: CBSN AMAt least 3 dead, 15 injured in Gilroy, California. Gunman killed after attacking popular garlic festival about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco. FDA approves..
CBS News
FDA denies it will sacrifice safety in fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccineDr. Jon LaPook speaks with the FDA administrator about whether he's being pressured by the White House to approve a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine during an..
CBS News
University of Maryland, College Park Public university in Maryland, U.S.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this