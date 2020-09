Travis Scott fans are freaking out about his McDonald's partnership, as Twitter users joke about resale prices from 'Cactus Jack' collab Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

McDonald's is adding a Travis Scott meal to menus on September 8. The rapper's label will also create custom T-shirts for McDonald's workers to wear. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Travis Scott 'Ghostwriter' Exposed After Sicko Mode Reference Track Leaks



Drake is denied a copyright. Travis Scott allegedly got more help with Sicko Mode than fans thought. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this