This music video was shot entirely in Animal Crossing, and it’s great

The Verge Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
This music video was shot entirely in Animal Crossing, and it’s greatIf you can host a popular talk show in Animal Crossing, why not stage an official music video there? Particularly when, as you’ll see in Sylvan Esso’s official “Ferris Wheel” music video, the results are excellent. It’s a delightful shot of summery goodness, even if it’s a little on the nose here and there.

Don’t have time for the full vid? Here’s a Twitter sample:



SE + AC https://t.co/kX07F1lCGZ pic.twitter.com/kGANdbeaSw

— Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) September 3, 2020

Artists are having a tough time connecting to their fans during the pandemic, and filming inside the breakout hit Nintendo game seems as good a way as any!

This actually isn’t the first official music video shot in Animal Crossing, by the way. We did find...
