HyperX launches Labor Day Sale on Amazon

betanews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
This upcoming Monday is Labor Day in the USA. It is a national holiday designed to celebrate the hard work of America's laborers. Many will have off from work on this day, but sadly, not everyone will. Besides getting off from work, another big aspect of Labor Day is sales. Yes, many retailers offer discounts on products as a Labor Day promotion. This year, popular gaming company HyperX is offering some nice deals on several of its products. Even though Labor Day isn't until Monday, it is typically celebrated as a multi-day weekend. HyperX will be offering these discounts starting… [Continue Reading]
