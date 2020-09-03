Star Trek cast members will reunite Sept. 8th for a free 24-hour virtual celebration Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Image: CBS



On September 8th,



You can tell I am *a)* respectful of Star Trek because I didn’t go with a cheap “boldly go” or “engage!” pun in my lede, and *b)* I have a somewhat limited scope of interest in the Star Trek universe. But I think that’s OK! Unlike that other space-related franchise, you can fully enjoy one aspect of the Star... Image: CBSOn September 8th, CBS All Access is holding an all-day streaming event to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the premiere of the original Star Trek television show. I’ll admit I skimmed the email announcement until I found what I was looking for: yes, Patrick Stewart aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard will be part of the Star Trek panel discussions and will even reunite with Jonathan Frakes aka William Riker aka Number One aka Ensign Babyface.You can tell I am *a)* respectful of Star Trek because I didn’t go with a cheap “boldly go” or “engage!” pun in my lede, and *b)* I have a somewhat limited scope of interest in the Star Trek universe. But I think that’s OK! Unlike that other space-related franchise, you can fully enjoy one aspect of the Star... 👓 View full article

