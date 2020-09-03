|
Star Trek cast members will reunite Sept. 8th for a free 24-hour virtual celebration
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Image: CBS
On September 8th, CBS All Access is holding an all-day streaming event to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the premiere of the original Star Trek television show. I’ll admit I skimmed the email announcement until I found what I was looking for: yes, Patrick Stewart aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard will be part of the Star Trek panel discussions and will even reunite with Jonathan Frakes aka William Riker aka Number One aka Ensign Babyface.
You can tell I am *a)* respectful of Star Trek because I didn’t go with a cheap “boldly go” or “engage!” pun in my lede, and *b)* I have a somewhat limited scope of interest in the Star Trek universe. But I think that’s OK! Unlike that other space-related franchise, you can fully enjoy one aspect of the Star...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jean-Luc Picard Fictional character from the Star Trek franchise
Patrick Stewart jokes he is still learning Star Trek: Picard cast mates’ names
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
CBS All Access Video streaming service with CBS TV and original content
Patrick Stewart British film, television and stage actor
The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actors Roundtable With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobia
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 00:11Published
Sir Patrick Stewart resumes sonnet readings after Black Lives Matter break
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Jonathan Frakes American actor and director
William Riker Fictional character in Star Trek
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this