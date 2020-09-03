Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Star Trek cast members will reunite Sept. 8th for a free 24-hour virtual celebration

The Verge Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Star Trek cast members will reunite Sept. 8th for a free 24-hour virtual celebrationImage: CBS

On September 8th, CBS All Access is holding an all-day streaming event to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the premiere of the original Star Trek television show. I’ll admit I skimmed the email announcement until I found what I was looking for: yes, Patrick Stewart aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard will be part of the Star Trek panel discussions and will even reunite with Jonathan Frakes aka William Riker aka Number One aka Ensign Babyface.

You can tell I am *a)* respectful of Star Trek because I didn’t go with a cheap “boldly go” or “engage!” pun in my lede, and *b)* I have a somewhat limited scope of interest in the Star Trek universe. But I think that’s OK! Unlike that other space-related franchise, you can fully enjoy one aspect of the Star...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars

Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars 00:47

 The new celebrities that will compete on this season of Dancing with the Stars have been announced. The new cast members getting the most buzz is Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jean-Luc Picard Jean-Luc Picard Fictional character from the Star Trek franchise

Patrick Stewart jokes he is still learning Star Trek: Picard cast mates’ names [Video]

Patrick Stewart jokes he is still learning Star Trek: Picard cast mates’ names

Sir Patrick Stewart joked he is still learning the names of his cast mates onStar Trek: Picard. The venerated actor, who celebrated his 80th birthday lastweek, reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard for the TV series earlier thisyear, the first time he had played the character since 2002 film Star Trek:Nemesis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

CBS All Access Video streaming service with CBS TV and original content


Patrick Stewart Patrick Stewart British film, television and stage actor

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actors Roundtable With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobia [Video]

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actors Roundtable With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobias Menzies, Bob Odenkirk & Patrick Stewart joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 00:11Published
Sir Patrick Stewart resumes sonnet readings after Black Lives Matter break [Video]

Sir Patrick Stewart resumes sonnet readings after Black Lives Matter break

Sir Patrick Stewart has picked up his Sonnet a Day initiative to complete his goal to read of all William Shakespeare's poetry online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Jonathan Frakes Jonathan Frakes American actor and director


William Riker William Riker Fictional character in Star Trek

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ben Cross, star of 'Chariots of Fire' who appeared in 'Star Trek,' dies at 72 [Video]

Ben Cross, star of 'Chariots of Fire' who appeared in 'Star Trek,' dies at 72

English actor Ben Cross has died. Cross is known for his roles on "Star Trek" and "Dark Shadows". The actor is, however, best known for his breakout role in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire". His..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
David Mack and Robert Petkoff Discuss MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH [Video]

David Mack and Robert Petkoff Discuss MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH

Watch author David Mack and narrator Robert Petkoff discuss the audiobook edition of MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH.Learn more: https://bit.ly/3iUQs78

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 13:37Published
The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie [Video]

The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie

The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Brock is a down-on-his-luck archaeologist who returns from an expedition to the caves of rural Kentucky after unsuccessfully trying to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this